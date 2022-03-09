Goodyear PD searching for teens who burglarized cars, vandalized stop sign

Police said the young suspects stole firearms out of unlocked cars and fired several shots at a stop sign.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department is searching for a group of young men who broke into several unsecured vehicles on Sunday and stole firearms.

The burglaries occurred at about 6 a.m. near Van Buren Street and Sarival Avenue. Police said a group of five young men dressed in hooded sweatshirts stole property out of multiple vehicles, including several firearms.

The suspects fired multiple shots at a stop sign and stole one of the vehicles.

They may have been driving a white, single-cab Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information should contact Goodyear police at 623-882-7369.

GYPD asks for assistance in the ID of these suspects & vehicle. Any info please call Detective Roller at 623-882-7369.

*Stolen unoccupied vehicle was recovered by police on 3-6-22, @ approx 5:00pm, in the area of W. Fillmore St. & W. 33rd Ave., in Phoenix, AZ.

Details in post. pic.twitter.com/H00kukdNNP — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) March 9, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.