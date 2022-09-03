Police investigation locks down Goodyear Walmart

Details are scarce at this time, but Goodyear police confirmed that the Walmart was placed on lockdown due to an investigation nearby.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Concern spread on social media after reports emerged that a Goodyear Walmart had been put on lockdown. Goodyear police confirmed that the Walmart was locked down due to a nearby investigation, not an active shooter at the store.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday police confirmed that there was an active scene in the area of Estrella Parkway and West Van Buren Street.

At this time, officials are unable to share the nature of that investigation. Police did, however, confirm that there is not an active shooter at the Walmart.

That Walmart is located just off Estrella Parkway in Goodyear, near I-10.

Officials said that more information can be expected soon. Stay with us at 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

