AVONDALE, Ariz. — A suspect who caused an evacuation at Walmart and then forced a driver at gunpoint to give him a ride on Friday barricaded himself inside an Avondale home on Sunday night after a police chase, Goodyear PD said.

PREVIOUSLY: Goodyear police looking for man accused of threatening girlfriend with gun in Walmart, causing evacuation

Police said they tried to make a traffic stop on a car believed to be occupied by Mendoza.

The car sped away and officers pursued until a man believed to be Mendoza bailed out and ran from officers, police said.

Police said the suspect then entered a home in the area of 109th Avenue and 4th Street and barricaded himself inside.

Goodyear SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene trying to contact the suspect, and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting.

This story will be updated when we learn more.