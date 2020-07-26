Goodyear police are asking for help from public on suspicious situation

Surveillance video captures a suspicious activity Saturday morning

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Goodyear Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying the people and vehicle in a suspicious video.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a local business contacted the Goodyear PD to report an incident that took place in front of their building. In the 500 block of North Litchfield Road a woman, possibly Hispanic, was seen walking in a surveillance video when a vehicle pulled up next to her.

The vehicle followed the woman through the business parking lot where it stopped and a male driver exited. The video shows him grabbing the female from behind and putting her into the passenger seat before driving away. The woman looked as though she was resisting.

The vehicle appeared to be a 4-door hatchback, police said. A make, model or year was unidentifiable.