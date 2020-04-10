Goodyear family pleading to find answers to son's murder

Benny Galvan was killed in September and the family is still searching for any answers

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A valley family is desperately looking for answers after their son was murdered in September. They're now making a plea to the public in hopes of finding out what happened to 21-year-old Benny Galvan.

"I'm angry and I'm hurt and I just need that closure," his mother, Renee Brookshire said.

"This is something that I just can't fix and I want to bring him back," Tim, his father added.

The Brookshire family is heartbroken after their son’s death. The case remains unsolved.

"It's left a big void in our family, my 3-year-old will ask to call Benny and we have to tell him Benny's with Jesus," Renee said.

The Goodyear family says, they last saw Benny heading to Avondale on Sept. 5. His body was later found in a canal near 151st and Windward Avenues.

"You usually wake up from a nightmare but this one you don't wake up from and it's been very very difficult," Tim added.

The family misses Benny's spirit and says he loved all things sports and they plan to continue their search for answers.

"I miss my baby, they owe that to me because he was my loved, he was my world, my boys are my everything," Renee said.

Services for the 21-year-old were held nearly two weeks ago. They say his memory will live on.

"Everybody loved Benny he was the life of the party, and he is very dearly missed," they said.