Goodyear woman dies after shooting incident, suspect in hospital

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A woman is dead and a suspect is in the hospital after a domestic violence shooting call in Goodyear, the city's police department said.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, police said officers responded to a call near 162nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. When they arrived, officials said officers found a dead woman on the scene.

A man, who police identified as the suspect, was transported to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the relationship between the man and woman is still being investigated.

This incident is still under investigation and the identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

