Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a Golden Valley woman has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of felony animal cruelty.

They say sheriff’s deputies took 51-year-old Angela Jeannine Shubert into custody Wednesday after deputies responded to a property in Golden Valley for an animal welfare check.

They say 10 horses were found alive at the site and one horse was dead.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the animals’ food and water buckets were empty and three of the 10 horses were in a severe state of malnutrition with other seven in various states of emaciation.

The 10 horses were seized and removed from the property and taken to a veterinarian.

It was unclear Thursday if Shubert has a lawyer yet for her case.

RELATED ANIMAL ARTICLES:

• VIDEO: Look at this elk playing soccer on a field in Payson

• New attractions announced as OdySea in the Desert rebrands to Arizona Boardwalk

• What is it? Animal found eating cactus at north Scottsdale home