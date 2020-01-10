Glendale woman arrested in aggravated assault and arson

Police arrested a woman after a man was found with stab wounds.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman was arrested after a man was found with stab wounds and a trailer was set on fire Thursday morning, police said.

Glendale police responded to a call about a domestic incident around midnight.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with stab wounds and began providing life-saving efforts. While they were helping the victim, they noticed a fire in a nearby trailer, police said.

When officers began to inspect the fire they saw Amy Ann Hill, 55, walking away from the scene. Hill was detained and the victim told them that she was responsible for his injuries, police said.

Officers were told that Hill and the victim were in a relationship and living together at the time of the incident, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and Hill was arrested and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault and arson of an occupied structure.