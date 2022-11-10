Glendale makes panhandling a crime

Vice Mayor Jamie Aldama said he would rather people focused on safety rather than the citation aspect.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In a unanimous vote, the Glendale City Council approved two ordinances to tackle panhandling in the city.

“It’s from a lot of complaints from a lot of citizens where they felt unsafe and they felt a lot of pressure," Mayor Jerry Weiers said.

Drivers 12News spoke with previously said they’ve seen panhandlers not take no for an answer while seeing some people pound on car windows and try to open up doors. City leaders said as much as this is about keeping citizens safe, it’s also about keeping panhandlers safe.

“We have a much higher rate of pedestrians being struck by vehicles than we’ve ever seen before,” Deputy City Manager Rick St. John said who presented both local laws.

The laws will make the following things illegal:

For someone to stand on a median

Ask someone in a vehicle for money

Panhandle within 50 feet of a bank or within 25 feet of a commercial business

Cross the road without using a crosswalk

Aggressive panhandling

“The first offense you get a warning, any second or subsequent offense in a 12-month period you are subject to fines and penalties,” St. John said.

This could mean potential jail time, but St. John said there will be other avenues taken to help those in this situation.

“The goal of the city of Glendale isn’t to generate revenue off these people,” St. John said. “What we want to do is encourage them into the resources and services they need.”

“With the Super Bowl coming, we really want to showcase that we are a safe city and that’s what these ordinances do,” he said.

He also addressed how Glendale police will handle these situations. If someone’s car breaks down and they stand on the median waiting for help, he said police won't fine them.

“Our police officers are well aware of those instances that may occur and how to handle them,” Aldama said.

Both ordinances will take effect 30 days from the vote. Aldama said police will start educating panhandlers as soon as Wednesday morning.

Glendale is not the first city in the Valley to implement a local law like this. St. John said they’ve seen the success Peoria has seen with this. A spokesperson with the City of Phoenix says they also have a similar ordinance that targets panhandling.





