Two people have non-life-threatening injuries, the police department said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two people were hurt in a shooting in Glendale Saturday night.

Glendale police were dispatched to a skate park located at 6000 North 83rd Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Initial reports stated that an altercation led to a shooting, police said.

