GLENDALE, Ariz — Police are investigating two unrelated shootings that happened near each other in Glendale Friday night.

Three men were shot near 63rd and Glendale avenues. One of the men died, the second has life-threatening injuries and the third victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Police on the scene of a shooting near 63rd and Glendale avenues in Glendale Friday night, Jan. 24, 2020.

12 News

Two other men were shot about 3 miles away near 47th Avenue and Maryland Avenue.

Both have non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release information about the suspect in the second case.

The shootings are not related, police said.

Police at the scene of a shooting near 47th and Glendale avenues Friday night, Jan. 24, 2020.

Sky 12