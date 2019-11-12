PHOENIX — The family of Julius Grant, who is accused of shooting and killing a man at a Glendale staffing company on Monday, said they were worried he would turn violent and wanted him committed.

Speaking from South Carolina, Julius's brother Michael said Julius suffered from PTSD and schizophrenia and was under a doctor's care through the Veterans Administration.

The VA declined to comment, citing privacy concerns.

Julius served four years in the Marines before switching branches and enlisting in the U.S. Army for seven years. Army officials confirmed he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011.

When he returned, Michael said he saw his brother become more and more paranoid. Michael said Julius was convinced people were out to get him and that his medication had been poisoned.

"He wasn't the person I knew," Michael said.

Three of Julius's family members spoke to 12 News, saying they wanted Julius to be involuntarily committed because they feared he was violent.

"They needed to just get, like, a good month to month and a half of medicine in him consistently," Michael said, "and he would have been his normal self again."

On Monday, Julius Grant allegedly walked into Integrity Staffing in Glendale, barged into an office and shot Scott Isaacson in the chest and head.

According to court documents, Grant told police he shot Isaacson over a dispute over his pay. But Glendale Police don't believe Isaacson even knew Grant.

Police found Grant a few hours later, when they said he came out of his car pointing a handgun at them. They opened fire, hitting Grant in the arm and hand, police said.

Michael Grant believes his brother may have been suicidal.

"I'm sure that he just wanted them to kill him so everything would just be over," he said.

Glendale Police said Grant was making rambling and incoherent statements when he was questioned in the hospital.

Grant is being held on $1 million bail. He will be transported to jail when he's released from the hospital.