Suspect outstanding after fatal shooting in Glendale, police say

The shooting happened late Sunday night near Bethany Home Road & North 59th Avenue, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening, a police spokesperson said.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting near Bethany Home Road and North 59th Avenue in Glendale.

There, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Although life-saving measures were performed, the man later died at a local hospital.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Public Information Officer Gina Winn said that the victim had gone out to his vehicle when "taxpayers" heard an argument break out before shots were fired. The man was then found with a gunshot wound.

Investigations are still ongoing, and police say that the suspect is still outstanding.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to bring you new updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed