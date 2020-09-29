Glendale police searching for suspect in deadly shooting at apartment complex

The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Ocotillo Road and 65th Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting in Glendale Monday night that left a person dead.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Ocotillo Road and 65th Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

Investigators say 31-year-old Coylee Willis was standing in the parking lot when he encountered the suspect. For reasons that are still under investigation, the suspect shot Willis several times and took off.

Willis died at the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with a tall, slender build and was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black hoodie.