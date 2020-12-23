Glendale police searching for person of interest in shooting, killing of Navy veteran

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Officers at the Glendale Police Department are asking the public for help in locating a man possibly connected to a shooting that happened earlier this year.
Police said Navy veteran Quevon “Kash” Roland, 31, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Sept. 23. Roland was transported to the hospital, where he died a few days later.
Officers said that Florian J. Culp, 37, is a person of interest in the case. He is described as a 6 foot tall, 220-pound man.
Culp was one of the last people seen with Roland before the shooting happened, police said.
Anyone with any information on Culp or the shooting is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO or the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.