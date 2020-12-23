Glendale police searching for person of interest in shooting, killing of Navy veteran

Police said that Navy veteran Quevon “Kash” Roland, 31, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Sept. 23.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Officers at the Glendale Police Department are asking the public for help in locating a man possibly connected to a shooting that happened earlier this year.

Police said Navy veteran Quevon “Kash” Roland, 31, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Sept. 23. Roland was transported to the hospital, where he died a few days later.

Officers said that Florian J. Culp, 37, is a person of interest in the case. He is described as a 6 foot tall, 220-pound man.

Culp was one of the last people seen with Roland before the shooting happened, police said.