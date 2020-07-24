Glendale police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

The Department of Child Safety took custody away from her mother Jessica Walburn and placed Milan with a grandparent.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who may be with her mother illegally, police said Thursday.

Police say Milan Blair was last seen in her home near 43rd and Peoria avenues around 4:30 a.m. The Department of Child Safety took custody away from her mother Jessica Walburn and placed Milan with a grandparent.

Milan’s family believes the two are together but haven’t been able to contact either of them.

Police describe Milan as 4-foot-5-inches about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white letters and black shorts.