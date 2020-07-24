x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

crime

Glendale police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

The Department of Child Safety took custody away from her mother Jessica Walburn and placed Milan with a grandparent.
Credit: Glendale Police Department
Photo of Milan Blair

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who may be with her mother illegally, police said Thursday.

Police say Milan Blair was last seen in her home near 43rd and Peoria avenues around 4:30 a.m. The Department of Child Safety took custody away from her mother Jessica Walburn and placed Milan with a grandparent.

Credit: Glendale Police Department
Milan Blair (pictured left) and Jessica Walburn (pictured right)

Milan’s family believes the two are together but haven’t been able to contact either of them.

Police describe Milan as 4-foot-5-inches about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white letters and black shorts.

Your asked to call police at 623-930-3000 with any information.