Crime

Glendale police searching for homicide suspect

Tyler Helies-Milligan, 32, was shot and killed on Feb. 12 by an unknown suspect.
Credit: Glendale Police Department
Tyler Milligan

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are asking for public assistance in locating a homicide suspect, the suspect's truck and passenger, according to officials. 

Tyler Helies-Milligan, 32, was shot multiple times outside of a Quik Trip gas station at 6700 West Glendale Avenue. Helies-Milligan called 911, but was pronounced dead when officers arrived, police said. 

The suspect was driving a gray or primer quad cab late 1990s or early 2000s Chevrolet pickup. The vehicle had damage to the back end and a missing front bumper. There is an orange paint mark above the passenger door and the passenger tail light is out. 

Glendale police have tweeted a video of the incident and the 911 call. You can view the video below: 

If you have any information about the suspect, vehicle or passenger, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. You can also call the Glendale police non-emergency line at 623-930-3000.

