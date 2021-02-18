Glendale police searching for homicide suspect

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are asking for public assistance in locating a homicide suspect, the suspect's truck and passenger, according to officials.
Tyler Helies-Milligan, 32, was shot multiple times outside of a Quik Trip gas station at 6700 West Glendale Avenue. Helies-Milligan called 911, but was pronounced dead when officers arrived, police said.
The suspect was driving a gray or primer quad cab late 1990s or early 2000s Chevrolet pickup. The vehicle had damage to the back end and a missing front bumper. There is an orange paint mark above the passenger door and the passenger tail light is out.
Glendale police have tweeted a video of the incident and the 911 call. You can view the video below:
If you have any information about the suspect, vehicle or passenger, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. You can also call the Glendale police non-emergency line at 623-930-3000.