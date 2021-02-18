Glendale police searching for homicide suspect

Tyler Helies-Milligan, 32, was shot and killed on Feb. 12 by an unknown suspect.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are asking for public assistance in locating a homicide suspect, the suspect's truck and passenger, according to officials.

Tyler Helies-Milligan, 32, was shot multiple times outside of a Quik Trip gas station at 6700 West Glendale Avenue. Helies-Milligan called 911, but was pronounced dead when officers arrived, police said.

The suspect was driving a gray or primer quad cab late 1990s or early 2000s Chevrolet pickup. The vehicle had damage to the back end and a missing front bumper. There is an orange paint mark above the passenger door and the passenger tail light is out.

Glendale police have tweeted a video of the incident and the 911 call. You can view the video below:

#Wanted #Homicide *WARNING video contains graphic content/language* On 2/12/21 at 11:30pm 67Av/Glendale 32yo Tyler Helies-Milligan shot multiple times. The suspect vehicle & the passenger are included in the video. Please call if you have any info 6239303000 or @SilentwitnessAZ pic.twitter.com/6AkBatfJmp — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) February 18, 2021