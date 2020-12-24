x
Glendale police search for suspect after man fatally stabbed

Officers said a 60-year-old man answered a knock at his door and a person stabbed him.
PHOENIX — Glendale police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed around midnight on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call at an apartment near W. Glendale and N. 81st avenues. When police arrived they found a man lying on the floor of an apartment unit with a stab wound.  

Witnesses told police the 60-year-old man answered a knock on the door and was stabbed by an unknown suspect, police said. 

 The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

