Glendale police search for suspect after man fatally stabbed

PHOENIX — Glendale police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed around midnight on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call at an apartment near W. Glendale and N. 81st avenues. When police arrived they found a man lying on the floor of an apartment unit with a stab wound.

Witnesses told police the 60-year-old man answered a knock on the door and was stabbed by an unknown suspect, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.