GLENDALE, Ariz — A former Glendale Police Department sergeant is accused of defrauding the department of thousands of dollars.

Investigators say Sgt. Wence Arevalo, 49, falsely claimed he was on duty on his timesheet several times between 2017 and 2019.

Arevalo also teaches at Arizona Christian University, and detectives believe he reported he was on duty for the department while he taught on campus. Records show Arevalo never entered police headquarters while he was supposedly on duty.

Investigators say Arevalo falsely reported at least 74.5 hours of work which totaled $3,666.89 paid by the department.

Arevalo retired from the department last December after 24 years of service.

Arevalo was arrested on January 27 and charged with felony theft.

