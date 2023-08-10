Would you fly a drone through a store to catch a burglary suspect? Glendale PD did.

The department tweeted out some wicked cool first-person footage of their UAS Drone Program in action.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Technology is changing the way law enforcement stops crime, and a first-person view from a Glendale Police Department drone puts it all into perspective.

In late July, a local retail employee reported that someone was hiding in one of the store's back storage rooms. One of the department's Unmanned Aircraft System Drone Program pilots flew their drone through the empty shopping center and into the storage rooms where they were able to catch the suspect napping atop one of the shelving units.

The drone woke the man up, who proceeded to start throwing pillows at it and trying to take it down.

Another great example of @GlendaleAZPD's UAS Drone program helping capture a burglary suspect. Drones are a great tool which benefit officer safety and investigations. See our IG or Facebook for more details! pic.twitter.com/Bm78M7ogpt — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) August 10, 2023

The drone wasn't hit during the impromptu pillow fight, and watching it duck and weave to dodge the projectiles was equal parts cool and silly.

Officers quickly took the man into custody with minimum use of force once he made it down to the ground, and he was booked on charges of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No one was hurt during the exchange.

