Glendale PD offering reward for help identifying driver in fatal hit-and-run

The incident happened on September 28, 2020, just near 51st and Missouri avenues.

Glendale police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened more than a year ago.

On September 28, 2020, just before 7 p.m., Glendale police responded to a report of a collision near 51st and Missouri avenues.

Police said the victim, 37-year-old Garry L. Nelson, Jr., was walking south in the two-way left-turn lane when he was struck from behind by a southbound red Cadillac sedan.

Nelson was thrown into northbound traffic from the impact and died at the scene, police said.

The red Cadillac left the area before officers arrived. The vehicle was found the next day a few miles away after it was abandoned, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO or the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

