Glendale Police Department: Man dies after being shot by girlfriend’s brother

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon by his girlfriend’s brother, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at a house near 62nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police say the 33-year-old victim and the brother got into an argument that violently escalated. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspect has been arrested.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation and that the identity of the suspect and victim will be released when the victim’s family has been notified.