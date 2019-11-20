GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are still looking for leads more than two months after a man arrived at a hospital beaten with no recollection of how he was hurt.

The last thing Bruce Adams remembers about the night of Sept. 7 was arguing with a bartender and then waking up in the hospital, according to police.

Adams, a semi-truck driver, stopped behind the grocery store on the northwest corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. He left his truck running with his dog, Cash, inside while he went into a bar to grab a drink, police reported.

Adams told investigators he ordered a drink and called a friend. Police said Adams felt a "strange vibe" at the bar and asked for his tab just half way through his drink.

The female bartender reportedly started arguing with Adams about returning his credit card. Adams claims to not remember anything after that except waking up in the hospital.

Glendale police say officers responded to a call about a fight at the bar around 10:30 p.m. Officers say when they got there two patrons were trying to give Adams first aid.

RELATED: Video: Man's violent rampage inside Phoenix IHOP caught on camera

Adams "suffered three lateral strikes to his head and face," police said. Investigators believe he was possibly hit with a pool cue. Adams thinks he was hit from behind, according to police.

The officers who went to the scene say no one at the bar claimed to know what happened including the bartender.

RELATED: PD: 60-year-old man taken to hospital after he was beaten, stomped on by 3 young men

If anyone has any information that could lead to an arrest and would like to remain anonymous they can call Silent Witness for a #CASH Reward up to $1000! 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.