GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale Police are on the scene of a shooting at a temp agency.

Police responded to Integrity Staffing Solutions located near Camelback Road and 95th Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

A man, believed to be a former employee, allegedly entered the business and shot another man.

The suspect then left in a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and this is a developing story.