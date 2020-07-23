Glendale parents arrested after 3-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

Glendale police arrested the parents of a 3-year-old boy after investigators say he overdosed on fentanyl.

Officers were dispatched to a neighborhood near Happy Valley Road and 67th Avenue on June 14 for reports of an unconscious child. When they arrived, they found the child had already died, according to court documents.

The child’s mother, 33-year-old Shala Durham, allegedly told police she was an active user of illicit drugs on top of needing prescription drugs.

Police say Durham was impaired while speaking with officers but claimed that the child didn’t consume any of the drugs she had purchased the night before.

Court docs say she told officers that she consumed a Xanax pill and fell asleep with her son. When she woke up, she found the child had foam in his mouth and had already died.

A toxicology report on Durham and the child’s father, 37-year-old Ryan Konkol, both came back positive for fentanyl, according to police.

Officers say they found drug paraphernalia inside the home.