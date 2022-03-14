Glendale murder suspect said victim was a 'good person' before shooting him

Lionel Begay is accused of murdering a man who attempted to break up a fight Sunday afternoon.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale man claims he accidentally killed a man attempting to break up a fight Sunday afternoon near 59th and Peoria avenues.

Lionel A. Begay, 35, was taken into custody after shots were fired at a local residence at around 2 p.m. Witnesses told Glendale police Begay had gotten into a fight with someone at the home and another man attempted to intervene.

During the altercation, Begay's gun allegedly fired and struck the man trying to stop the fight, police records show.

The wounded man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Glendale police have not yet identified the victim.

The suspect ran from the residence and was later apprehended by investigators.

Begay told police the shooting was an accident and described the victim as a "good person" who wouldn't hurt anyone, records show.

Begay was booked into jail on charges of second-degree murder and disorderly conduct.

