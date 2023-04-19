"He was my baby bear": Glendale mom still searching for answers in son's death

A Glendale mother is hopeful justice will be served three years after her 15-year-old son was shot and killed.

PHOENIX — For three years, M'Leka Flowers has grieved after her son was shot and killed. On Friday, it would've been his 18th birthday, and her only wish is for answers.

"It's just hard, life without J.J.," she said. "I can't change his room; I can't get rid of his things; I know he's not coming back but it's still so hard to know that I will never get that hug and that kiss."

In December 2020, J.J. Davis was working at a Glendale furniture store. He was 15 years old at the time. Flowers said he was excited for the opportunity and was planning on using part of his earnings towards Christmas gifts for his family.

"I was always known as 'Mama Bear' and he was my 'Baby Bear,'" she said. "J.J. was just all around with church, sports, and with school."

Usually, J.J.'s sister would take him to work, and his mother would pick him up. However, after his shift on Dec. 7, he told Flowers he was going to get a ride home with a friend. He never came home.

"Usually if he was going to be late, he'd call and let me know," she said. "As time passed, I'm calling him, texting him where are you and he didn't reply. I'm calling all throughout the evening and early morning hours. I went to work that morning and received a call from detectives that J.J. had been found around 7 p.m. and that he'd been shot and killed."

In the days, months and years that have followed, Flowers has replayed that evening over and over again.

"I couldn't wrap my mind around it because what had he done? He had gotten his first paycheck and he had like $200 on him. I believe he was taken advantage of," Flowers stated. "I believe that he was robbed and killed. He was shot in the back, shot in the back and left to die in a parking lot and for what? He would've gladly given that to you, and I would've given that to you plus more not to kill him. He didn't deserve that."

Flowers now wears anything and everything she can that has ties to J.J. and cherishes the 15 years of memories the two shared. However, this year has been incredibly difficult for Flowers.

"This would've been his senior year and he would be turning 18 on Friday," she said. "As I see all the graduation pictures coming in and the children wearing caps and gowns and his friends and classmates going to prom, I don't get a chance to see that. It hurts, it still hurts."

Flowers said Glendale police have done a wonderful job with the investigation, but she's hopeful by continuing to share J.J.'s story, someone who hasn't spoken out before will be encouraged to come forward with information. She said every little bit helps.

"It would mean everything," she said. "Not only did I lose my baby, but not knowing why, not knowing who, and someone needs to be held responsible," she proclaimed. "His family and his friends and those who knew him and loved him, it would mean everything for them as well. We pray for justice in his name. Someone needs to be held responsible for taking the life of a 15-year-old."

If you have any information you're asked to call Glendale Police at 623-930-3074 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 480-WITNESS.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube