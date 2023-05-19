Glendale man facing child neglect charges after boy goes for help when he can't wake dad

Officers responded to a 911 call on Thursday from a woman who said the boy walked into the property management office for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 22-year-old Glendale man was arrested Thursday after his 5-year-old had to find help because his dad wouldn't wake up, the Glendale Police Department said.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who said the boy walked into the apartment's property management office for help.

Officers were able to force open a bedroom door at the apartment where they found the father, Jonathan Camunez, asleep on the floor next to a bag of drugs and a pipe, police said. Camunez told police the drugs were ice, a street name for meth.

Camunez was arrested and taken to the Glendale City Jail and the boy was given to his mother.

Camunez is facing the following charges:

possession of a dangerous drug

possession of drug paraphernalia

child neglect and endangerment

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."