Glendale man facing child neglect charges after boy goes for help when he can't wake dad

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 22-year-old Glendale man was arrested Thursday after his 5-year-old had to find help because his dad wouldn't wake up, the Glendale Police Department said.
Officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who said the boy walked into the apartment's property management office for help.
Officers were able to force open a bedroom door at the apartment where they found the father, Jonathan Camunez, asleep on the floor next to a bag of drugs and a pipe, police said. Camunez told police the drugs were ice, a street name for meth.
Camunez was arrested and taken to the Glendale City Jail and the boy was given to his mother.
Camunez is facing the following charges:
- possession of a dangerous drug
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- child neglect and endangerment
