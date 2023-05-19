x
Crime

Glendale man facing child neglect charges after boy goes for help when he can't wake dad

Officers responded to a 911 call on Thursday from a woman who said the boy walked into the property management office for help.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 22-year-old Glendale man was arrested Thursday after his 5-year-old had to find help because his dad wouldn't wake up, the Glendale Police Department said. 

Officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who said the boy walked into the apartment's property management office for help.

Officers were able to force open a bedroom door at the apartment where they found the father, Jonathan Camunez, asleep on the floor next to a bag of drugs and a pipe, police said. Camunez told police the drugs were ice, a street name for meth. 

Camunez was arrested and taken to the Glendale City Jail and the boy was given to his mother.

Camunez is facing the following charges: 

  • possession of a dangerous drug
  • possession of drug paraphernalia 
  • child neglect and endangerment 

