GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man who owns a home daycare center in Glendale was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 5-year-old girl who lived in the home.

Police said the girl's mother told officers that 67-year-old Howard Blanton inappropriately touched the girl several times.

The mother was renting a room at Blanton's home, where the daycare was based.

Court documents say the girl was told not to say anything or she would "not be able to see or spend time with her friends at daycare."

The girl told police Blanton would watch videos on his phone as he molested her.

Detectives seized Blanton's phone, but he denied sexually assaulting the girl at first, court documents say.

He later admitted during a lie detector test to sexually assaulting the girl and exposing himself, according to the court documents.

He told police he molested the girl multiple times between October 2018 and January 2019 while other children were inside the house at the daycare he ran.

Blanton faces charges of sexual conduct with a minor and child molestation.