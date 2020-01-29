GLENDALE, Ariz — Glendale police have arrested the man who robbed a bank on a bicycle, leaving a trail of pink dust earlier this month, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The man, who has been identified as 51-year-old Richie Hayes, was pulled over on Jan. 24 in the same truck used to flee the scene of the bank robbery, police said.

Police found bills dyed pink and the threatening demand note Hayes used during the robbery in the truck.

According to police, Hayes "admitted to detectives his involvement in the robbery and how he was eventually caught."

During the robbery, Hayes was caught on surveillance footage fleeing the bank as a pink dye pack exploded on the money he was stealing, according to police.

To get rid of the pink paint-covered bills, Hayes played casino slots in order to exchange them for other bills, police said.

Glendale detectives were notified about the painted bills by police from the Tohono O’odham Nation, who also shared Hayes' vehicle information.

