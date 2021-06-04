Girl dies after suspect shoots at car in Phoenix

The girl who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing and in the preliminary stages.

PHOENIX — A girl is dead after being shot during an incident early Friday morning.

On June 4 around 1 a.m., Phoenix Police responded to a call about a person with a gun near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. According to police, officers learned that a woman was driving nearby with her two children.

Police said she saw a man in the roadway and stopped her vehicle near him. The man then approached the woman's car and shot the girl sitting in the front passenger seat, officials said.

The man fled on foot and later threatened a different woman in the nearby area, police added. Other officers were able to find the man and take him into custody. The identities of the suspect and victim weren't immediately released.

The girl who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing and in the preliminary stages.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

