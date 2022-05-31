7-year-old girl dies after being struck by drunk boater on Colorado River, police say

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said a man driving the boat has been taken into custody.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif.

Authorities say a 7-year-old girl died Sunday after she was struck by a boat while swimming near the shoreline of the Colorado River.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said the girl was hit near Buckskin State Park, which is located on the California-Arizona border. The juvenile was taken to the hospital and later died.

SBCO said the man driving the boat, identified as 37-year-old Arthur Garcia, was taken into custody for allegedly driving the boat recklessly and under the influence of alcohol.

The victim's identity has not been disclosed.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the collision and anyone with information is encouraged to call 760-326-9200.

