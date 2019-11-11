HOUSTON — A 15-year-old girl is recovering from a horrifying ordeal in which she was allegedly kidnapped and held against her will for months while the suspect drugged and raped her.

Trevion Shields, 20, is charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case, Precinct 1 constables said Monday.

The girl disappeared Jan. 28 outside a business on Westheimer road. A witness saw Shields grab the girl by the arm and take her with him.

Constables said Sheilds kept her in his home in the 7900 block of Westheimer Road. While there, he sexually assaulted her and gave her drugs and alcohol to "numb" her, she told investigators.

She said Shields threatened to kill or hurt her family if she left him. She said she tried to leave several times, but that he would physically block the door, threatening to kill her and murder her family.

She said she had to use Shields' phone when he wasn’t looking so she could call authorities for help, Constables said.

Sheilds was arrested on Friday. No word on bond information.

