Gilbert teen on life support after being given fentanyl

Police got calls of a problem on Saturday when the boy's friend reported that the 16-year-old was suffering severe medical problems.

A teenage boy is on life support after taking fentanyl-laced drugs in his home over the weekend.

The teen took an unknown amount of Percocet that was later determined to be laced fentanyl, and police say it was given to him by 23-year-old Ricardo Hernandez along with alcohol.

Authorities say the boy’s 15-year-old friend was staying with him over the weekend when he began showing strange side effects throughout the night.

The 15-year-old says he was told not to report anything to police, but later left the home and told his mom what happened.

The boy’s mother called police, and officers found the 16-year-old suffering from a severe hypoxic-anoxic injury, a brain injury, and was rushed to a hospital.

Police say the teen is in a coma and is likely braindead.