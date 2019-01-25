GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police released a sketch of a man they say threatened and assaulted a woman in December.

On Dec. 26, 2018, around 6 p.m., a man approached a woman in the area of Park Village Drive and Guadalupe Road. Police said the suspect asked the victim for her phone.

When the victim refused and began to back away, the suspect threatened the victim and grabbed her by the back of the hair, police said.

Police said the suspect dragged her toward some utility power boxes, but the victim was able to break free and run away from the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10, 130-pound man with a beard trimmed short. At the time, he was wearing baggy clothes, a black beanie, black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

If you recognize the suspect in the sketch or have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).