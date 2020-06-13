Recognize him? Gilbert police release photo of wanted murder suspect

The search for two men accused of killing a man inside a Gilbert business last month continues.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The search for two men accused of killing a man inside a Gilbert business last month continues and investigators released a photo of one of the suspects Friday.

Officers responded to calls of trouble happening at a business complex on May 27. When they arrived, officers found 40-year-old Nicholas Cordova was dead inside the Gilbert Air, Heating and Cooling building.

The two suspects were last seen near Cooper and Guadalupe roads and remain at large. Investigators are hoping for tips after identifying the suspect through surveillance video.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-8 and heavyset.

Police say the homicide was an isolated incident.