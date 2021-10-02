Gilbert police officer under investigation for sexual misconduct

"The Gilbert Police Department values the trust of the community," Chief Michael Soelberg said.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A 13-year veteran Gilbert police officer, Justin Betts, is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct after an off-duty incident with an adult female victim.

Gilbert police say the incident occurred on Dec. 24, 2020 and he was reassigned to administrative duties. The case is under investigation with Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Betts is accused with a possible federal attempted abuse charge and a misdemeanor.

Gilbert Chief of Police, Michael Soelberg, said they hold all employees accountable for their actions.

“The alleged acts are not reflective of the hard-working men and women at the Gilbert Police Department who serve our community every day,” he said.