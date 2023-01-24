Gilbert police now using SPIDR Tech, a new crime reporting system

The Gilbert Police Department has implemented a new crime reporting system called SPIDR Tech.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department has a new way to keep those reporting crimes informed on the progress of their investigations.

The police department has implemented a new technology to engage 911 callers and reporting parties with the most updated information about their cases.

The police department has started using a new system called SPIDR Tech. The fully automated system updates reporting parties via text message or email with the newest information and updates about their case as it becomes available.

“SPIDR Tech gives Gilbert PD the opportunity to gauge our performance and to gather valuable feedback from our community that will allow us to continue to improve on the services we provide,” said Gilbert Police Department Chief Michael Soelberg.

When callers contact the police department, they will receive a text that acknowledges their call. If they request a police officer, they will receive updates about when the officer will be sent to them.

Victims of crime will receive customized updates about their cases. This includes when the case is assigned to a detective and updates as their investigation progresses.

SPIDR Tech will also be available to Spanish language speakers.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles Police identify body found in Arizona desert over 50 years ago

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.