Gilbert police: Mentally disabled woman sexually assaulted by sister’s boyfriend

Andres Testa reportedly sexually assaulted the victim multiple times throughout July, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILBERT, Ariz. — A man was arrested after Gilbert police said he repeatedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s mentally disabled sister.

Police said Andres Testa, 22, went to the victim’s home with his girlfriend and child to watch over the property while the victim’s mom was on vacation.

Late at night, Testa allegedly snuck into the victim’s bed and raped her.

The 30-year-old victim has the mental capacity of a 4th grader and repeatedly told Testa to stop, but he continued anyway, police said.

Assaults continued for multiple days throughout July, and Testa tried to coerce the victim into keeping it a secret by saying her sister would break up with him if she found out.

The victim eventually told her mom who then reported it to police, and Testa was arrested. Testa reportedly confessed to the sexual assault and knew of the victim’s disability.

He has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault and a single count of sexual abuse.

Testa is being held under a $100,000 bond.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed