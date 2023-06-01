Gilbert police arrest massage therapist accused of sex crimes

Gilbert police encourages anyone with info on the suspect to contact investigators.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department has arrested a massage therapist accused of assaulting clients.

Raul Ochoa, 45, was taken into custody Tuesday after multiple women accused the suspect of inappropriately touching them during a massage session.

Police said Ochoa worked as a freelance therapist and at massage therapy businesses in the Valley. Ochoa was allegedly fired from a spa in Queen Creek after complaints were made against him, court records show.

One of the alleged victims told police she felt like "she was about to be raped" as the suspect touched her, court records show.

Anyone with additional information on Ochoa is encouraged to call Gilbert police at 480-503-6500.

