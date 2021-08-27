Gilbert police investigating animal cruelty after dead cat was found at high school

The cat was found during the early morning hours of Aug. 19 at Highland High School.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department has opened an animal cruelty case after a dead cat was found at a high school on the morning of Aug. 19.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the cat's death and how it ended up at Highland High School, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Gilbert police at 480-503-6500.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

