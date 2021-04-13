Gilbert murder suspect was released last year after killing grandparents in 2005

Christopher Lambeth was sentenced to life in a state mental hospital, but a psychiatry board recommended he be released to a group home.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The man accused of beating a man to death in his Gilbert group home on Monday had already been convicted of killing two family members over a decade before.

Christopher Lambeth, 37, was arrested for allegedly beating his housemate to death at a rehab facility in Gilbert.

He was sentenced to life in a state mental hospital, but the psychiatry board in charge of reviewing the cases of the mentally ill recommended he be released to what is basically a halfway house.

Police swarmed the house Lambeth and the victim called home on a quiet Gilbert street early Monday.

“I mean, they’ve been here all day,” one neighbor said. “There were cops lined up down the road and around the corner here.”

Neighbors know the house is a private care facility.

“There’s always people coming in and out, whether it’s the health workers or the tenants staying here.”

The home would be the scene of a murder investigation. According to court documents, police could see 49-year-old Steven Howells’ body through a window in the house.

He was lying on the ground with blood around his head. In the shower, police say they found Lambeth washing off Howells’ blood.

They say he told officers he had bludgeoned Howells to death by punching, stomping and strangling him.

But Lambeth has already been twice convicted of murder, according to his court paperwork. In 2005, he was sentenced to life for murdering his grandparents.

He pleaded guilty but was determined to be insane. He was sent to the Arizona State Hospital with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

But according to minutes from the Arizona Psychiatric Review Board, Lambeth was approved for release in August of 2020, but court records indicate he lived there longer.

He was on medication, but his doctor was listed as a nurse practitioner and not a psychiatrist. The board unanimously allowed him to live in a transitional facility.

The place where police arrested Lambeth is called Tilda Manor – a behavioral health facility in a residential neighborhood.

In the court paperwork, Lambeth said he was the only person there at the murder.

According to the department of health services, this facility was fined $500 in December for leaving a resident alone in the house.

Lambeth is now facing a second-degree murder charge.