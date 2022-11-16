Gilbert man sentenced to 33 months for unlicensed sale of guns

A Gilbert man will go to federal prison for 33 months following his guilty plea to illegally selling guns

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert man accused of illegally selling guns was sentenced to nearly three years in prison following his guilty plea to the charge of dealing in firearms without a license.

Chris Oliver, 27, was sentenced on Oct. 17 to serve 33 months in federal prison by United States District Judge Douglas L. Rayes.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, from July 2019 through November 2020, Oliver, along with several co-conspirators, bought 123 guns and resold them for a profit.

Oliver, who was unlicensed to sell guns, used "false statements" to purchase the weapons from licensed dealers, the release said.

Following an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Oliver along with his co-conspirators were indicted in August 2021.

“Evidence shows that illegally-trafficked firearms go hand-in-hand with violent criminal acts,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Glenn McCormick at the time of the indictment. “The District of Arizona remains steadfast in its commitment to work with law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who fuel dangerous offenses by violating federal firearms laws.”

Officials said the guns were mostly handguns and had been sold to individuals who could not legally own them.

Three other individuals have also pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the case. Dion Delpino, Michael Troy Kelly, Jr., and Eric Roy Rathbun II, are all awaiting sentencing.

