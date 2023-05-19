Gilbert man sentenced to 25 years for murdering wife

Mark-Eric Ponsati was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for the 2017 murder of his wife.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison after a jury convicted him of murdering his wife in 2017.

Mark-Eric Ponsati, 42, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Sherri Ponsati.

Ponsati initially told Gilbert police his wife slipped in the bathroom of the family's Val Vista Lakes home on Sept. 7, 2017. But investigators found evidence that contradicted the husband's story.

Sherri sustained several fractures to her skull and ribs, which investigators determined could not have been caused by a single fall.

After the criminal case dragged on for more than five years, Ponsati was convicted at trial and given the maximum prison sentence.

“I have been waiting for 5 years and 8 months to speak about my precious daughter. The pain is indescribable, especially when I heard about all the injuries she received,” Sherri's mother wrote in a statement during Friday's sentencing.

The 33-year-old victim was described as an adoring mother who loved nature and animals, according to her obituary.

