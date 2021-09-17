Gilbert High School football player charged as an adult in rape investigation

He admitted to having sex with the victim after she said "no," according to court documents. He has since been banned from the Gilbert High School campus.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert High School football player will be charged as an adult after he admitted to police that he had sex with a fellow student after she said "no," according to court documents.

Chase Poskey, 18, was arrested at Gilbert High School Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

Poskey was 17 years old when his ex-girlfriend, then 15 years old, said he raped her in the back of his car in January, court paperwork shows. He and the victim were parked at a Fry’s parking lot at Val Vista and Warner roads during the incident.

Poskey told the victim that if she didn’t get into the back seat of his car she “would never see her family again," according to the documents. He then forcibly kissed the victim and raped her after she said “no.”

The victim later recorded him on the phone apologizing, documents show.

“I didn’t take no for an answer…it was me doing what I wanted to do when I wanted to do it," Poskey said in the call recording.

Police said Poskey admitted to the sexual assault during questioning. He told officers that he heard the victim say "no" but proceeded to have sex with her.

Poskey, now 18, was charged with sexual assault. He was given $10,000 bail.

In terms of his release, Poskey must wear an ankle monitor, is unable to contact the victim and/or her family, and is prohibited from attending Gilbert High School and corresponding activities.

“Gilbert Police Department informed us that this was an off-campus event," the Gilbert Public Schools district said in an issued statement "At this time we have no further information and will do whatever we can to support Gilbert PD as necessary."

Poskey’s next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24. At that time, the judge has the option of changing the terms of his release.

