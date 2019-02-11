A couple from Gilbert was arrested Friday for allegedly reselling hundreds of thousands of dollars of stolen products over a years-long period.

Zach Robbins and his wife Jie Robbins are accused of paying others to steal up to $750,000 worth of over-the-counter health and beauty products for more than four years, police said.

Detectives served a search warrant on their home in the area of Warner and Higley roads in Gilbert and found the stolen products.

Police were made aware of their alleged operation about three months ago, but an investigation revealed that the couple has allegedly been selling stolen property for more than four years.

The couple allegedly would pay others to shoplift the items from local stores then resell it online.

They made the sales on eBay and Amazon and are believed to have made more than $2.7 million from online sales.

The Robbinses were booked on charges of trafficking stolen property, money laundering and illegal control of an enterprise.