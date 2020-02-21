CHANDLER, Ariz. — A couple from Gilbert was arrested this week for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of guns and art from a storage unit.

Christian Propst, 27, and 35-year-old Margo Barre allegedly broke into the storage unit near Arizona Avenue and Frye Road in Chandler on Feb. 7.

They allegedly stole a gun safe with 15 guns inside and antique and art pieces valued at $75,000.

The entire alleged burglary was captured on video.

Propst and Barre were arrested at their Gilbert home on Tuesday after the Chandler Police Department's S.W.A.T. team came on scene.

The pair were taken into custody after they fell through the ceiling of the home, police said.

Propst and Barre were booked into jail on multiple felony charges, including third- degree burglary, theft and criminal damage. Propst was also on probation for a prior narcotics charge.

Propst is in custody with no bond. Barre was released from custody.

IN OTHER NEWS: Lori Vallow, mom of missing children with Arizona ties, arrested after failing to bring them to authorities

MORE: Students walk out of Centennial High School after former principal resigns