PHOENIX — More than eight years after a gunman shot then Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, the FBI has released audio clips from that chilling day.

The shooting left six people dead, including a federal judge and a 9-year-old girl, and injured more than a dozen others, including Giffords.

The gunman was then 22-year-old Jared Loughner who opened fire at the "Congress on the Corner" event in January of 2011.

In the more than 100 recordings of the conversations from police and dispatchers, you can hear what was going on at the scene second by second after the shooting happened.

"County is going to be working a shooting. We've got multiple, multiple, multiple calls," a dispatcher can be heard saying in one of the released recordings.

In the same clip, the dispatcher mentions Giffords' name, "we've been informed Gabrielle Giffords is involved."

At one point Loughner was pinned to the ground before he was arrested. In one of the released recordings, a dispatcher can be heard saying, "A male is advising they are restraining a male suspect in front of the store."

Giffords was shot in the head, but survived and spent months in recovery and therapy. Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 to all 19 counts and was sentenced to life in prison.

To listen to all of the FBI recordings, click here.

