Fundraiser held for Tempe bar manager injured during assault

Tiffany Albrecht’s friends and coworkers held an event Saturday night to raise money for her medical expenses.

TEMPE, Ariz. — It was caught on camera, a Tempe bar manager attacked on the job.

The video is tough to watch.

Tiffany Albrecht was closing up the Five Star Dive Bar and Grill on July 1, when a customer punched her in the face during a confrontation.

Albrecht was left with a massive head injury. On Saturday night, Albrecht’s friends and coworkers held an event to raise money to cover some of her medical expenses.

Albrecht said the amount of support she's received this week has brought her to tears.

We're told Albrecht needed immediate brain surgery to save her life. Her friends have organized a GoFundMe if you would like to help with her medical expenses.

Albrecht said she hopes the man who attacked her is given the maximum punishment.

12News has reached out to the Tempe Police Department for more information about the incident.

