Fugitive murder suspect shot, killed by FBI agents in Tonopah

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A fugitive murder suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with FBI agents in a rural part of Maricopa County on Friday.

Leonard Francis Kieren, 60, was wanted out of New Mexico for murder.

The FBI says agents with the department’s Violent Crimes Task Force tracked Kieren to a remote area near Tonopah around 12:30 p.m.

While attempting to make an arrest, authorities say Kieren shot at the agents who then fired back, killing him.

No one else was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.